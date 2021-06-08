Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 16,568 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $747,623.58.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32.

RPRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,411. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.