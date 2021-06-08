Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.42. 5,824,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,383. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

