Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 40,185,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,219. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

