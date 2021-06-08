Insider Selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,532. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

