Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells 14,539 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $604.87. 1,088,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $631.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.04 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

