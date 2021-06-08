Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 71,346 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TPC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 329,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
