Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 71,346 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TPC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 329,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

