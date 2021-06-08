Insider Selling: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) COO Sells 12,135 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 425,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Unisys by 79.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 285.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.