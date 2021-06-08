Insider Selling: Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Sells 4,980 Shares of Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.39. 200,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Visteon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

