Insider Selling: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Sells 21,927 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $877,299.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,651,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,081,996.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 29,694 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,190,432.46.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80.

WW International stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 1,774,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in WW International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

