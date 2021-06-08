Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 1116331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.07%.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.