Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $60,814.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00221864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.01210778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.35 or 0.99934217 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,258,731 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

