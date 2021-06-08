INT (INT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $1.70 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00123471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00993025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.18 or 0.09642713 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

