Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-2.930 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 574,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.