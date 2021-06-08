Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.670-0.670 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

IART stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 574,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

