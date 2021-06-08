Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.50

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 56981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

