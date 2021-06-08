Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.69

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.69 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 97.01 ($1.27). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 10,158 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.10 million and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.69.

In other news, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

