Interface Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,871% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $994.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.