Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.41

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.41 and traded as low as C$27.66. Interfor shares last traded at C$28.16, with a volume of 961,171 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

