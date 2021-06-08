Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Up 4.5%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 10,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

