Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,838.17 ($24.02).

Shares of LON ICP traded up GBX 134 ($1.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,290 ($29.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,830. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,039.10. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30).

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

