Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 39 Per Share

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,307 ($30.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,039.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

ICP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,838.17 ($24.02).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

