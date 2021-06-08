International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 726 ($9.49). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43), with a volume of 93,648 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £297.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.80.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

