International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

LON:IAG traded down GBX 2.14 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 199.66 ($2.61). The stock had a trading volume of 15,108,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,241,008. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.70. The stock has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

