International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.05. 11,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

