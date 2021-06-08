Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. 187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,420. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12.

