Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ remained flat at $$21.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,024. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47.

