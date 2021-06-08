Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cim LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,683. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17.

