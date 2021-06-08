Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Twin Disc (TWIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN):

6/3/2021 – Twin Disc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Twin Disc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Twin Disc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Twin Disc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2021 – Twin Disc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TWIN opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

