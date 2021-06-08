Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – Retail Properties of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

6/3/2021 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

5/26/2021 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

5/12/2021 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

4/19/2021 – Retail Properties of America had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/15/2021 – Retail Properties of America had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Retail Properties of America is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 1,258,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,962. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

