Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (APH, IAG, LULU, NXRT, OESX, ONTX, ORBC, ORN, PBAM, PLYM)

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

