Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (BLDP, CJT, CPG, DOL, EDV, EXFO, INO.UN, KLKNF, LSPD, PPL)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$230.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$105.00 target price on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

