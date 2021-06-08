Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (BLDP, CJT, CPG, DOL, EDV, EXFO, INO.UN, KLKNF, LSPD, PPL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$230.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$105.00 target price on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

