Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ: USAP):

6/4/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company's production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. "

5/25/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Universal Stainless & Alloy Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

