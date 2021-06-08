Investors Buy Large Volume of Advanced Energy Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

