Investors Buy Large Volume of BlueLinx Put Options (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,198 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,743% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,797 shares of company stock worth $4,286,538. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BXC stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $425.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.