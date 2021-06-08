Investors Purchase High Volume of Osisko Gold Royalties Call Options (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,109% compared to the average daily volume of 193 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE OR opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

