Investors Purchase Large Volume of Coupa Software Put Options (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 13,962 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,168% compared to the typical volume of 1,101 put options.
In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.
Shares of COUP stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
