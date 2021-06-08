Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,685 shares of company stock worth $6,203,317. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 67,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,669. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.