Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $42.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.