IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.53 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $221.17 million and $12.53 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00123651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

