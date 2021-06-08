IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Tops $11.33 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00006219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $673,922.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

