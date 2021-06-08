iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 4,413,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.