IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,728. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

