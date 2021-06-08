IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. 7,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

