iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/3/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

6/2/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/20/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

4/19/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/14/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/12/2021 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IRTC stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,880. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

