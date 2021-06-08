IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $79.19 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00063656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00239624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01207233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.60 or 1.00076799 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,021,884,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,132,325 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

