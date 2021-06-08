iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Position Lowered by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211,400 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

FXI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,860,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

