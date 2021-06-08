iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 6,829,326 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

