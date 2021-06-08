iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,532 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 21.91% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $188,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 542,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 128,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 9,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

