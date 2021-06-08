iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $386,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. 892,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.00.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.