iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,830,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

